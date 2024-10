Thornton was one the field for one of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Though K.J. Osborn (shoulder) was inactive, Kendrick Bourne (knee) returned to action Sunday and fellow WR Kayshon Boutte logged 40 snaps. With his playing time tapering off, Thornton's off the fantasy radar, with Chris Mason of masslive.com suggesting that the 2022 second-rounder could be a trade candidate.