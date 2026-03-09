Tyquan Thornton headshot

Tyquan Thornton News: Returning to KC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 8:09pm

Thornton (concussion) is set to re-sign with the Chiefs, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports. It's a two-year, $11 million deal, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

After spending his first three seasons with New England, Thornton joined Kansas City ahead of the 2025 campaign and ended up posting career-best marks of 438 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 19 receptions. He also contributed 475 kick-return yards on on 18 opportunities. The speedy wideout gives KC a legitimate downfield threat, as he averaged 23.1 yards per catch last year. Thornton ended the season on IR due to a concussion, but there's no indication that the head injury will carry into offseason activities. He'll likely retain a depth wideout role in 2026, though he could move up in the pecking order depending on how else the Chiefs address their wideout corps during the offseason, as both Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster are unrestricted free agents.

