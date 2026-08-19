Tyquan Thornton headshot

Tyquan Thornton News: Returns to practice after Tuesday exit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Thornton (hamstring) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Thornton left Tuesday's practice on a cart after tweaking his hamstring, though his presence on the field a day later suggests that his early exit may have been precautionary more than anything. He's donning full pads Wednesday, so Thornton doesn't look as though he will be limited in the session.

Tyquan Thornton
Kansas City Chiefs
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