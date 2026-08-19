Tyquan Thornton News: Returns to practice after Tuesday exit
Thornton (hamstring) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Thornton left Tuesday's practice on a cart after tweaking his hamstring, though his presence on the field a day later suggests that his early exit may have been precautionary more than anything. He's donning full pads Wednesday, so Thornton doesn't look as though he will be limited in the session.
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