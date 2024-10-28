Tyquan Thornton News: Two catches versus Jets

Thornton caught two of his three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Jets.

With fellow WR Ja'Lynn Polk out Sunday with a concussion, Thornton returned from two straight healthy scratches to log 12 of a possible 67 snaps on offense, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. As long as the 2022 second-rounder continues to work behind DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Kendrick Bourne, however, he'll remain off the fantasy lineup radar in all but the deepest of formats.