Tyrann Mathieu Injury: Dealing with illness

Mathieu (illness) did not practice Wednesday.

Mathieu is working through an illness, which will impact his practice participation over the next two days. Even if he's limited Thursday and Friday, he should be able to suit up for Sunday's game against Carolina, though he could enter the game with an injury designation. Through the first eight games of the regular season, Mathieu has logged 33 tackles (26 solo), three passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.