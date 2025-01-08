Tyrann Mathieu Injury: Not as effective in 2024
In 17 games in 2024, Mathieu recorded 62 tackles (47 solo), two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and seven pass breakups including three interceptions.
Mathieu finished his third straight season without missing a single game, but he came away with fewer tackles than in both of the seasons prior, and he was a bit less sharp in coverage in the process. Still though, he led New Orleans' safeties in defensive snaps in 2024 comfortably. He'll turn 33 in May.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now