Tyrann Mathieu Injury: Not as effective in 2024

In 17 games in 2024, Mathieu recorded 62 tackles (47 solo), two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and seven pass breakups including three interceptions.

Mathieu finished his third straight season without missing a single game, but he came away with fewer tackles than in both of the seasons prior, and he was a bit less sharp in coverage in the process. Still though, he led New Orleans' safeties in defensive snaps in 2024 comfortably. He'll turn 33 in May.