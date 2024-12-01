Tyrann Mathieu Injury: Questionable to return Sunday

Mathieu (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Rams.

Mathieu checked out of the game in the third quarter after making a hard tackle on running back Kyren Williams according to Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. The safety ultimately went into the medical tent per Johnson and has since returned to the sideline with his shoulder wrapped. In his Mathieu's absence, J.T. Gray and Jordan Howden stand to see an increase in workload at safety.