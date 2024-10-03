Tyrann Mathieu News: Appears past multiple injuries

Mathieu (calf/heel/groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice session.

Mathieu has been playing through multiple lower body injuries early in the regular season. However, he was absent from Thursday's injury report, indicating that he was able a full participant in practice and should be good to go for Monday's game against Kansas City. On the year, Mathieu has tallied 16 tackles (15 solo), three passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.