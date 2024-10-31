Tyrann Mathieu News: Past illness

Mathieu (illness) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Mathieu didn't practice Wednesday while battling an illness, but it appears he's over the issue as he was able to practice without limitations Thursday. Barring any setbacks, the 2013 third-round pick should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Mathieu's two interceptions through eight regular-season outings is second-most on the Saints behind Paulson Adebo (leg).