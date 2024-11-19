Fantasy Football
Tyre Phillips

Tyre Phillips News: Joins Giants' practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

The Giants signed Phillips to their practice squad Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Phillips finished the 2023 season with the Giants after appearing in 10 games for them, and now he's back in their facilities as Week 12 of 2024 approaches. Jermaine Eluemunor and Evan Neal are currently the Giants' starting left and right tackles respectively, and it would likely take an injury for Phillips to be elevated to the active roster.

Tyre Phillips
 Free Agent
