Tyree Jackson News: Joins Commanders' practice squad
Washington signed Jackson to its practice squad Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jackson was cut by the Giants with an injury designation ahead of the start of the regular season, but he's now getting a chance with their division rival. With starter Zach Ertz dealing with a concussion after Sunday's game at New Orleans, it's easy to see why the Commanders would add a depth option at tight end.
Tyree Jackson
Free Agent
