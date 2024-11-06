Tyree Jackson News: Works out with Seahawks
Seattle worked out Jackson (undisclosed) on Wednesday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.
The Giants waived Jackson from IR with an injury settlement prior to the start of the regular season, but his tryout Wednesday indicates he's back in football shape. With regular starter Noah Fant dealing with a groin issue, it makes some sense that the Seahawks are exploring depth options at tight end.
Tyree Jackson
Free Agent
