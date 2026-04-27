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Tyree Wilson News: Fifth-year option declined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

The Saints declined Wilson's fifth-year option Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

As the seventh overall pick in 2023 and a defensive end, Wilson's fifth-year option would have come in at $14.475 million. The pass rusher's career has been disappointing thus far in relation to the draft capital sacrificed for him, so it makes sense that the Saints' trade acquisition is more of a one-year flyer on a once-promising and athletic player and not a commitment to pursue his future. If Wilson can revive his career in 2026 with a dominant season, the team may look to keep his services in New Orleans long term.

Tyree Wilson
New Orleans Saints
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