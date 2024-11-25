Tyree Wilson News: Gets sack in loss

Wilson recorded four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for a loss, in Sunday's 29-19 defeat to the Broncos.

The defensive end and 2023 first-round pick remains behind Maxx Crosby and Charles Snowden on the depth chart, though he has played on more than 20 defensive snaps in each of his last nine games. Wilson has 16 tackles (10 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and a forced fumble on the year.