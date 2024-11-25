Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tyree Wilson headshot

Tyree Wilson News: Gets sack in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Wilson recorded four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for a loss, in Sunday's 29-19 defeat to the Broncos.

The defensive end and 2023 first-round pick remains behind Maxx Crosby and Charles Snowden on the depth chart, though he has played on more than 20 defensive snaps in each of his last nine games. Wilson has 16 tackles (10 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and a forced fumble on the year.

Tyree Wilson
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now