Tyree Wilson News: Racks up 4.5 sacks in 2024

Wilson made 27 tackles (16 solo), including 4.5 sacks, across 16 regular-season appearances in 2024. He also had one forced fumble.

Wilson modestly improved upon his 3.5-sack rookie campaign in Year 2, though he hasn't yet developed into the type of difference-maker Las Vegas hoped for in selecting him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Lining up across from a fully healthy Maxx Crosby (ankle) during the 2025 season could go a long way in allowing Wilson to continue his development.