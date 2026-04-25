Tyree Wilson News: Traded to Saints

The Raiders have traded Wilson and the No. 219 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Saints in exchange for pick No. 150, Rachel Gossen of the team's official site reports.

Wilson is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he recorded 35 tackles and four sacks in 17 games. In his new locale, the seventh overall selection in the 2023 draft will get a fresh start, while giving the Saints -- who were in need of pass-rushing help -- an edge player with some untapped potential.