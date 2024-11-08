Tyreek Hill Injury: Added to injury report

Hill didn't practice Friday due to a wrist injury, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Hill practiced fully Thursday, so his addition to the Dolphins' Week 10 injury report is noteworthy. Look for added context regarding his status for Monday night's game against the Rams to arrive no later than Saturday afternoon once Miami's final injury report of the week is posted. In the team's Week 9 loss to the Bills, Hill caught four of his five targets for 80 yards, while recording a 97 percent snap share.