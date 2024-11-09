Fantasy Football
Tyreek Hill Injury: Another DNP, questionable for MNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 9, 2024 at 5:15pm

Hill (wrist) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Rams after logging a second straight DNP, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters earlier Saturday that Hill "will do everything possible to play. But we'll see. I wouldn't say I'm optimistic or pessimistic." The coachspeak non-answer feels important considering Hill did not practice for a second consecutive day, but expect the Dolphins to reveal more information regarding the speedy wide receiver's status before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

