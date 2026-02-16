Tyreek Hill headshot

Tyreek Hill Injury: Being released by Dolphins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 8:59am

Hill (knee - ACL) is among players slated to be released by Miami, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hill, who will turn 32 on March 1, is set to become a free agent due to his release being effective immediately, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. The transaction will result in roughly $28.2 million in dead salary cap for the Dolphins. Hill played just four regular-season games with Miami in 2025 before suffering a significant season-ending injury, a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL, for which he underwent surgery late September. While all indications are that the veteran wideout's recovery has proceeded on track, it could still be difficult for him to gain full clearance for Week 1 of the 2026 campaign, and Hill expressed last October that he is weighing whether or not to continue his playing career.

Tyreek Hill
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
