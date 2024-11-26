Tyreek Hill Injury: DNP due to personal matter

Hill (personal) didn't participate in practice Tuesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill was listed as limited due to his wrist injury Wednesday, but the team added him to the injury report Tuesday with the personal issue. The Dolphins face the Packers in Green Bay on Thursday night. If Hill is unable to play, Odell Beckham and Malik Washington would be in line for increased work behind Jaylen Waddle.