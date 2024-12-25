Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyreek Hill headshot

Tyreek Hill Injury: Limited on practice estimate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Hill (wrist/rest) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill also logged a limited listing this past Friday before approaching Sunday's win over the 49ers with a 'questionable' designation. Unlike fellow WR Jaylen Waddle (knee), Hill was active for the contest and ended up recording an 84 percent snap share, while catching three of his seven targets for 29 yards and a touchdown. With no reported setbacks, we suspect that Hill's listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related.

Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now