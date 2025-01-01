Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyreek Hill headshot

Tyreek Hill Injury: Limited practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Hill (wrist/rest) was limited at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As was fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle (knee), who has missed the Dolphins' last two games. However, in the case of Hill, Wednesday's limitations were presumably maintenance-related, as he continues to manage a wrist issue. Hill and Waddle now have two more chances to practice fully ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets.

Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now