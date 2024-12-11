Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyreek Hill headshot

Tyreek Hill Injury: Logs limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Hill (wrist) was limited at practice Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to fellow WR Jaylen Waddle, who was limited by a hamstring injury. Hill -- who continues to manage a wrist issue -- logged a 97 percent snap share in this past Sunday's 32-26 overtime win over the Jets, and with no reported setbacks, his listed limitations Wednesday are presumably maintenance-related.

Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now