Tyreek Hill Injury: Not at practice

Hill (foot) isn't practicing Wednesday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The Dolphins added Hill to their injury report last Thursday and later listed him as questionable for Sunday's eventual loss to the Cardinals. He played 88 percent of snaps in the contest while leading the team in targets (nine) and receiving yards (72), appearing unimpeded by the foot injury. A return to practice Thursday and/or Friday would put Hill on track to play again this Sunday at Buffalo.