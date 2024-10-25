Tyreek Hill Injury: Not spotted at start of practice

Hill (foot) wasn't spotted during the initial portion of Friday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Hill was added to Miami's Week 8 injury report after being limited at practice Thursday due a foot issue. His absence from the early stage of Friday's session is notable, but may be precautionary, with head coach Mike McDaniel having previously noted that he was very optimistic that Hill and Jaylen Waddle (quad) would both be available Sunday against the Cardinals.