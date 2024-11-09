Tyreek Hill Injury: Questionable for Monday

Hill (wrist) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rams, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill's availability for Monday's contest appears to be up in the air after his wrist injury prevented him from practicing Friday and Saturday. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, head coach Mike McDaniel declined to offer a firm word on Hill's Week 10 status earlier Saturday, merely noting that the receiver "will do everything possible to play, but we'll see." Fantasy managers will want to keep close tabs on reports pertaining to Hill leading up to Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.