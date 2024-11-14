Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tyreek Hill headshot

Tyreek Hill Injury: Returns to limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Hill (wrist) was limited at practice Thursday.

After being listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through session, Hill's return to practice a day later -- albeit in a limited fashion -- puts him in a position to continue to play through his wrist issue Sunday against the Raiders. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Hill heads into the weekend with a Week 11 injury designation or fully cleared to face Las Vegas.

Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now