Tyreek Hill Injury: Sits out practice Tuesday

Hill (wrist) didn't participate in practice Tuesday due to a personal matter, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill was listed as a limited participant Monday on the Dolphins' initial Week 13 injury report due to only the lingering wrist injury, but his absence Tuesday was presumably because of the personal issue rather than any sort of setback with his wrist. The Dolphins will likely hold a light practice or walk-through session Wednesday, and if Hill is back with the team, it would bode well for his chances of playing Thursday against the Packers in Green Bay.