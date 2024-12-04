Fantasy Football
Tyreek Hill Injury: Sits out Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Hill was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice due to a combination of rest and a wrist issue.

Hill continues to manage a wrist issue that he's been playing through, so his non-participation in Wednesday's session is most likely maintenance-related. In Miami's 30-17 loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving, Hill logged an 80 percent snap share en route to catching six of his nine targets for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins
