Tyreek Hill Injury: Sits out Wednesday's practice

Hill (wrist/rest) didn't practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill has been managing a wrist issue of late, but the fact that the Dolphins also cited 'rest' as a reason for the wideout's listed non-participation Wednesday suggests that Hill's practice reps are simply being managed as Sunday's game against the 49ers approaches. As long as he practices fully by Friday, Hill should head into the weekend without a Week 16 injury designation.