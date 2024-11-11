Tyreek Hill Injury: Slated to play Monday

Hill (wrist) is in line to be active Monday night against the Rams, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hill was listed as questionable for the contest after not practicing Friday or Saturday, but Pelissero notes that the wideout's pre-game workout went well and he's now slated to face the Rams. Official confirmation of Hill's Week 10 status is set to arrive when Miami's inactives are posted ahead of Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.