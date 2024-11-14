Tyreek Hill Injury: Spotted at practice Thursday
Hill (wrist) was present for Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Hill was deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, but his presence for Thursday's session suggests that the wideout's listed DNP was likely related to workload management as opposed to a setback with the wrist injury he's been playing through. The Dolphins' upcoming injury report will provide further context regarding Hill's Week 11 status by clarifying his level of participation.
