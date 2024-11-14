Fantasy Football
Tyreek Hill Injury: Spotted at practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 11:02am

Hill (wrist) was present for Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill was deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, but his presence for Thursday's session suggests that the wideout's listed DNP was likely related to workload management as opposed to a setback with the wrist injury he's been playing through. The Dolphins' upcoming injury report will provide further context regarding Hill's Week 11 status by clarifying his level of participation.

Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins
