Tyreek Hill Injury: Vows to continue playing career

Hill (knee) announced Monday via his personal Instagram account that he plans to continue his playing career, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hill suffered a gruesome knee injury in Week 4 of last season and required surgery to repair a dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments. Afterward, Hill suggested he would have to contemplate whether to continue his playing career. He seems to have made a decision and will return to game action, though it's unclear when he'll be 100 percent healthy. Turning 32 years old in 13 days, Hill was released by the Dolphins on Monday and is eligible to sign elsewhere immediately. Interested teams will obviously need to do extensive medical checks on the veteran wideout.