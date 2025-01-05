Tyreek Hill News: Active for Sunday's game
Hill (wrist/illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Hill, who has been managing a wrist issue, was sidelined for Friday's practice due to an illness, before being deemed questionable for Sunday's contest. With his active status confirmed for Miami's must-win regular-season finale, Hill will have a chance to maintain the chemistry that he built with QB Tyler Huntley (who is starting once again in place of Tua Tagovailoa/hip) during the team's Week 17 win over the Browns, when he caught all nine of his targets for 105 yards.
