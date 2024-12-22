Tyreek Hill News: Active versus 49ers
Hill (wrist/personal) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Hill, who continues to manage a wrist injury, didn't practice Wednesday, worked fully Thursday, and then finished the week with a limited listing Friday before heading into the weekend carrying a 'questionable' designation. With fellow starting WR Jaylen Waddle (knee) inactive, Hill should be busy Sunday, barring any in-game setbacks. Meanwhile, Malik Washington figures to see an expanded role in Waddle's absence, with River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma rounding out Miami's Week 16 wide receiver corps.
