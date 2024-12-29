Tyreek Hill News: Active versus Browns

Hill (wrist) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Hill was listed as limited on all three of Miami's practice reports this week, before heading into the weekend with a 'questionable' designation. He'll be available Sunday, unlike fellow starting wideout Jaylen Waddle (knee), but with Tyler Huntley on track to start at QB for Miami in place of Tua Tagovailoa (hip), expectations should be tempered for Hill and the team's other available key pass catchers.