Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyreek Hill headshot

Tyreek Hill News: Active versus Browns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Hill (wrist) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Hill was listed as limited on all three of Miami's practice reports this week, before heading into the weekend with a 'questionable' designation. He'll be available Sunday, unlike fellow starting wideout Jaylen Waddle (knee), but with Tyler Huntley on track to start at QB for Miami in place of Tua Tagovailoa (hip), expectations should be tempered for Hill and the team's other available key pass catchers.

Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now