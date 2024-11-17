Tyreek Hill News: Another touchdown grab in win

Hill secured seven of eight targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 34-19 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Hill set the pace for the Dolphins in receptions and tied with Jonnu Smith for the team lead in targets, scoring a touchdown on an eight-yard grab with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter as well. Hill has eclipsed 60 receiving yards in three of Tua Tagovailoa's first four games back from an IR stint due to a concussion, but the veteran speedster is still in search of his first 100-yard game since Week 1 as the Dolphins prepare to face off with the Patriots at home in Week 12.