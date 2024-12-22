Tyreek Hill News: Catches Tua's only TD pass

Hill (wrist/personal) had three receptions on seven targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-17 win over the 49ers.

Hill was a limited participant in practice this week while tending to a personal issue in addition to a bum wrist. The speedy wideout overcame both road blocks in order to suit up for a Dolphins squad that was without the services of Jaylen Waddle (knee) on Sunday. Hill didn't post the kind of volume managers may have expected with his running mate sidelined to injury, but he salvaged his performance by catching Miami's only passing touchdown on the day. With 834 receiving yards and just two games remaining on the schedule, Hill is in danger of failing to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since an injury-shortened season back in 2019.