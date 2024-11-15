Tyreek Hill News: Cleared to play Sunday

Hill (wrist) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing fully Friday.

After being deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, Hill was limited Thursday before being able to cap his practice week with a full session. The Dolphins' starting wideout thus is slated to continue to play through his wrist issue, just as he did in Monday night's 23-15 win over the Rams, when he logged an 87 percent snap share en route to catching three of his four targets for 16 yards and a touchdown and rushing twice for 11 yards.