Tyreek Hill News: Just two catches in season finale

Hill (wrist/illness) caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 32-30 loss to the Jets.

Hill finished a disappointing season on a sour note, with the star receiver falling just short of 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since an injury-shortened 2019 season. The 30-year-old was listed as questionable heading into the finale while nursing both an elbow injury and an illness and missing all of the team's practices leading up to Sunday's loss. According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, Hill sat out the entire fourth quarter and was non-committal regarding his future in Miami following the game, telling media in the locker room that "it was great playing here but at the end of the day, I have to do what's best for my career." The statement was an interesting one from Hill, considering that his current contract runs through the 2026 season. That being said, the Dolphins could use the talented Hill as a big trade piece this offseason if the front office decides to move the receiver, if that is indeed what he wishes.