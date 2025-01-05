Tyreek Hill News: Last game playing for Dolphins?

Hill (wrist/illness) caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 32-30 loss to the Jets.

Hill finished the regular season on a sour note after Week 18's dismal output had the star receiver falling just short of the 1,000-yard mark in receiving yards for the first time since an injury-shortened 2019 season. The 30-year-old was truly questionable heading into this game after nursing both an elbow injury and an illness while missing all of the team's practices leading up to Sunday's defeat. After the game, Hill had delivered melancholy news when regarding his future in Miami, stating "I'm out, bruh. It was great playing here but at the end of the day, I have to do what's best for my career." according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. It's an interesting statement from the perennial All-Pro considering that his current contract runs through the 2026 season. That being said, the Dolphins could use the talented Hill as a big trade piece this offseason if the front office decides to honor the receiver's post-game wishes.