Tyreek Hill News: Limited to 42 total yards in loss

Hill secured four of seven targets for 23 yards and rushed three times for 19 yards in the Dolphins' 31-12 loss to the Titans on Monday night.

Hill's numbers unsurprisingly continued to be significantly compromised by the Dolphins' tenuous quarterback situation, as Tyler Huntley wasn't able to deliver any more of a competent performance than Week 3 predecessor Skylar Thompson (ribs). With the Dolphins' backfield particularly short-handed due to Jeff Wilson's pregame knee injury and Raheem Mostert's (chest) inactive status, Hill also did some moonlighting in the ground attack with a season-high carry count. The elite wideout, who did wipe out a 22-yard reception with his own illegal shift penalty in the fourth quarter, figures to continue having trouble capitalizing on his talents in a Week 5 road matchup against the Patriots. Either Huntley or Thompson figure to serve as his quarterback for that contest, and New England does have a pair of talented cornerbacks in Jonathan Jones and Christian Gonzalez.