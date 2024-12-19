Tyreek Hill News: Returns to full practice

Hill (wrist/rest) was a full practice participant Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill has been playing through the same wrist injury for most of the season without missing a game. He caught just two of seven targets for 36 yards in a 20-12 loss to Houston last week, after briefly flashing his 2022-23 level of production Weeks 13 and 14 (16 catches for 198 yards and two TDs). The real question for Miami at wide receiver is Jaylen Waddle, who suffered a knee injury Sunday and hasn't practiced since.