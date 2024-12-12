Tyreek Hill News: Turns in full practice
Hill (wrist) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Hill's practice reps were capped Wednesday, but he was likely just limited for maintenance purposes while he manages a lingering wrist issue. The injury won't affect his availability for Sunday's game in Houston and shouldn't affect his playing time either, as Hill has logged at least three-quarters of the Dolphins' offensive snaps in all eight games since a Week 6 bye.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now