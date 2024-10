McAllister is inactive for Sunday's Week 8 contest versus the Chiefs.

McAllister is a healthy scratch after being active for Las Vegas' previous game against the Rams. The wideout logged only two snaps -- both on special teams -- in that contest, and he's yet to see a target over three games this season. McAllister's inactive status Sunday comes as top wideout Jakobi Meyers returns from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury.