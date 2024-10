Dodson (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

It's a step in the right direction for the starting inside linebacker ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Dodson made 10 tackles (five solo) in Monday's loss to the Lions. The fifth-year pro has 33 tackles (20 solo), including 1.0 sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in 2024.