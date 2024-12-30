Tyrel Dodson News: Career-high 15 tackles vs. Browns

Dodson finished Sunday's 20-3 win over Cleveland with 15 tackles (eight solo) and one interception.

Dodson was limited to special teams work for the Dolphins' prior three games, but he started at inside linebacker Sunday due to Anthony Walker being ruled out with a knee injury. Dodson made the most of his opportunity by leading Miami in tackles en route to his best output in his five-year NFL career. He also logged his third interception of the season when he picked off Dorian Thompson-Robinson on a pass intended for Jerry Jeudy midway through the second quarter. Dodson could start in the Dolphins' regular-season finale against the Jets next Sunday if Walker isn't cleared to return from his knee injury.