Tyrel Dodson News: Claimed by Miami
The Dolphins claimed Dodson off waivers Tuesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Dodson was surprisingly let go by the Seahawks on Monday, and it didn't take long for the 26-year-old linebacker to find a new home. He led Seattle with 71 tackles across nine regular-season games, and he'll bolster Miami's depth at inside linebacker alongside David Long, Anthony Walker and Jordyn Brooks.
