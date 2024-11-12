Fantasy Football
Tyrel Dodson

Tyrel Dodson News: Claimed by Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

The Dolphins claimed Dodson off waivers Tuesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Dodson was surprisingly let go by the Seahawks on Monday, and it didn't take long for the 26-year-old linebacker to find a new home. He led Seattle with 71 tackles across nine regular-season games, and he'll bolster Miami's depth at inside linebacker alongside David Long, Anthony Walker and Jordyn Brooks.

Tyrel Dodson
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
