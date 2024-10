Dodson (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Dodson upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to limited participation Thursday, and following Friday's injury report, he appears to be past his ankle injury. The Texas A&M product has logged 33 total tackles in the Seahawks first four contests, and he's expected to serve as the Seattle's top inside linebacker in Week 5.