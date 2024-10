Dodson recorded nine total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 29-20 loss to the Giants.

Dodson fell just short of reaching double-digit tackles for the second straight week, but he did get to Daniel Jones in the contest for his second sack of the year. The linebacker has now compiled 42 total tackles (23 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also forcing a fumble over five games this season.